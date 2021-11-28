Bank of America Corp DE Buys 152,061 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 431,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,061 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 122.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 146,786 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth about $3,977,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 830.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 165,514 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 152.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 108,705 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth about $1,776,000.

NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $14.86 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $16.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

