Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,958 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in IMAX were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 102,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 28,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 833,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,919,000 after purchasing an additional 219,510 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 125,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $17.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

