Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191,848 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 28.9% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,338 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in FedEx by 23.3% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 6,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in FedEx by 7.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in FedEx by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 263,081 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $57,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

Shares of FDX opened at $238.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.57 and its 200-day moving average is $269.33. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

