Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 8,326 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

NYSE:ENB opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 120.27%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

