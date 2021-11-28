Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Down 77.6% in November

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BCV traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 30,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,459. Bancroft Fund has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $36.33.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $3.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $12.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 44.65%. This is an increase from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
About Bancroft Fund
Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.
