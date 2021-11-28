Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Down 77.6% in November

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BCV traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 30,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,459. Bancroft Fund has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $36.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $3.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $12.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 44.65%. This is an increase from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 74.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bancroft Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Bancroft Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Bancroft Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

