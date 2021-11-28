Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Down 88.4% in November

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,600 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the October 31st total of 4,334,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.0 days.

Shares of Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.88.

BNDSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Banco de Sabadell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco de Sabadell presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

