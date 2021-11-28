Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,073.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,155 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,877.6% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,273 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,651,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,011,000 after acquiring an additional 851,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth $12,867,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.