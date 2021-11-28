Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 479 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $80.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $180.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $80.53 and a twelve month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

