Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,079,000 after acquiring an additional 30,034 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 32,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $250,000.

MGC opened at $163.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.69 and its 200 day moving average is $156.38. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $168.35.

