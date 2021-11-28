Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,920 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 0.9% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 10,091 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,829. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $98.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

