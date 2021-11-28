Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $214.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

