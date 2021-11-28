Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $16.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $108.22 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $88.97 and a 52-week high of $111.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.57 and a 200-day moving average of $106.58.

