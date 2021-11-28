Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Woodward by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWD. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Woodward stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.02 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

