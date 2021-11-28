BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,000 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the October 31st total of 2,378,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 913,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAESY shares. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 8.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the second quarter worth about $10,456,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in BAE Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BAE Systems by 41.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in BAE Systems by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $29.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $33.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $1.3419 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.