Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Acquires £157,600 in Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Martin Strobel acquired 40,000 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.15) per share, with a total value of £157,600 ($205,905.41).

Shares of AV opened at GBX 370.90 ($4.85) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 399.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 403.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Aviva plc has a 52-week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AV. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 469 ($6.13) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 459.17 ($6.00).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

