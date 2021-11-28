AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,565 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,465,000 after purchasing an additional 876,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,140,000 after purchasing an additional 438,314 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 471,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,312,000 after purchasing an additional 235,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,794,768,000 after purchasing an additional 234,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.25.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,088 shares of company stock worth $6,268,887. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $239.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.24. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $154.84 and a one year high of $247.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.