Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) & Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Critical Analysis

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) and Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and Quantum-Si’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoscope Technologies $13.17 million 2.83 $1.06 million $0.53 13.09 Quantum-Si N/A N/A -$3.59 million N/A N/A

Autoscope Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum-Si.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.4% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Autoscope Technologies and Quantum-Si, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Quantum-Si 0 0 1 0 3.00

Quantum-Si has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.27%. Given Quantum-Si’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quantum-Si is more favorable than Autoscope Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and Quantum-Si’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoscope Technologies 22.15% 14.11% 13.35% Quantum-Si N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Autoscope Technologies beats Quantum-Si on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut. Quantum-Si incorporated operates as a subsidiary of 4Catalyzer Corporation.

