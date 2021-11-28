Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 2.0% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $229.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.82. The stock has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $241.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.