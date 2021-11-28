Automata Network Market Capitalization Achieves $191.05 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002039 BTC on exchanges. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $191.05 million and $51.22 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00061974 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00074703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00101073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.88 or 0.07472969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,354.41 or 0.99926312 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars.

