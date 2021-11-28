Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up 3.0% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $203.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.43. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.21 and a fifty-two week high of $211.11.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

