Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Trading Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (ATM)

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CURRENCY:ATM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. During the last week, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $8.83 or 0.00016262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $18.42 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00043370 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008203 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.30 or 0.00232706 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Profile

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CRYPTO:ATM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,980 coins. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev . The official message board for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “ATMChain aims to create a digital media platform leveraging the blockchain technology to provide more accurate, transparent and affordable digital media data to media clients. In order to achieve it, ATMChain will support big data analysis (to generate precise user reports, service data models,etc) and artificial intelligence (to enhance advertising accuracy) through gradually improved and enriched data collection at media screen ports, and expands the media screen and interactive experience scene. ATMChain token (ATM) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit network members in several ways. From a user's prospective, it will work as a reward method taking into account the advertisements views. On the other hand, to the media clients it will allow the purchase of advertising. “

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Coin Trading

