Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,626 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.57% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $15,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

