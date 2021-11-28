ATB Capital Lowers OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$2.65

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$4.25 to C$2.65 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OGI. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.57 to C$3.83 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.54.

OrganiGram stock opened at C$2.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$809.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 10.99. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of C$1.56 and a 1 year high of C$8.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.20.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

