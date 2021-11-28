Assura (LON:AGR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a coverage pending rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Assura presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 85.57 ($1.12).

Get Assura alerts:

Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 69.45 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 13.89. Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Assura’s payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

In other Assura news, insider Sam Barrell acquired 29,411 shares of Assura stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £19,999.48 ($26,129.45). In the last three months, insiders purchased 29,810 shares of company stock worth $2,030,050.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.