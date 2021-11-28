Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stake Reduced by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,253 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,600,000 after buying an additional 4,125,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,296,000 after buying an additional 2,744,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,732,000 after buying an additional 2,143,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,492,000 after buying an additional 88,766 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,140,000 after buying an additional 714,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John F. Bergstrom purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $31,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,350 shares of company stock valued at $534,350. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

NYSE:ASB opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

