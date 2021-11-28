Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Sells 7,325 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 70.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.4% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $224.51 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $181.21 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.71.

