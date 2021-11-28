Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 19.4% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $35,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI opened at $235.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $185.54 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.