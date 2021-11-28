ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in November

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASMIY stock opened at $441.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.84. ASM International has a 52 week low of $174.95 and a 52 week high of $497.06.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.55. ASM International had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 26.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASMIY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASM International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.68.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.