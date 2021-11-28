ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.26 Million

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One ASD (BTMX) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on major exchanges. ASD (BTMX) has a total market cap of $272.92 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00043417 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.82 or 0.00236725 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ASD (BTMX)

ASD (BTMX) (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

