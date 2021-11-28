Arlington Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,798 shares of company stock worth $33,751,516 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $225.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.