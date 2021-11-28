Arlington Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 908 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Masco by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,705,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,600,000 after purchasing an additional 53,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,215,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,442,000 after purchasing an additional 77,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Masco by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.45. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $69.03.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

