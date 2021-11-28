Arlington Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $283.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.59. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $235.06 and a 1 year high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

