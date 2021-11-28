Arlington Partners LLC Invests $44,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $342.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.63.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.99%.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

