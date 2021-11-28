Arlington Partners LLC Has $163,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 227.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in General Motors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,084 shares of company stock worth $15,396,763. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $60.17 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

