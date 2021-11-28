Arlington Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,848 POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 22.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 133.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 4.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in POSCO by 24.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on PKX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of PKX stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.04. POSCO has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.10%.

POSCO Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

