Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,909 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.32% of Arko worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arko by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Arko by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arko by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Arko by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Arko Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 377,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $4,049,404.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

