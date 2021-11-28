Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Short Interest Update

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, an increase of 204.0% from the October 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $90.75 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.09, for a total transaction of $9,302,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,367 shares in the company, valued at $16,880,607.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,588 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.10, for a total transaction of $578,190.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 622,382 shares of company stock worth $208,371,683. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,197,000 after buying an additional 590,608 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,494,000 after buying an additional 1,025,730 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,170,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,050,000 after buying an additional 72,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,119,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,488. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.96. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $134.14.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.