Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.99.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $81.25 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE ANET traded down $2.81 on Friday, reaching $124.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.20 and its 200 day moving average is $98.84. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $134.14.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $142,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 6,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.25, for a total value of $863,136.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 622,382 shares of company stock valued at $208,371,683. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

