Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.
Argo Group International has increased its dividend payment by 14.8% over the last three years. Argo Group International has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Argo Group International to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.
Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.15. Argo Group International has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.94.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1,311.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 709.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Argo Group International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 73.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 100.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARGO shares. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.
Argo Group International Company Profile
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.
Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.