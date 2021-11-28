Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Argo Group International has increased its dividend payment by 14.8% over the last three years. Argo Group International has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Argo Group International to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.15. Argo Group International has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1,311.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 709.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Argo Group International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 73.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 100.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARGO shares. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

