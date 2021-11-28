argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up to $276.91

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $276.91, but opened at $284.45. argenx shares last traded at $285.26, with a volume of 741 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARGX. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.81.

The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.08 and its 200 day moving average is $304.45.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in argenx by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,058,000 after purchasing an additional 341,605 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in argenx by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,688,000 after purchasing an additional 128,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in argenx by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,118,000 after purchasing an additional 112,106 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,945,000 after acquiring an additional 110,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 140,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after acquiring an additional 108,559 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

