Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 155,900 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,009,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,900 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $60,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 58,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

SCI stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $70.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,900 shares of company stock worth $6,042,639 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

