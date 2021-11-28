Ardevora Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $54,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Donaldson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DCI opened at $58.73 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.57.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

DCI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

