Ardevora Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,081 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.10% of FedEx worth $57,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in FedEx by 30.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,363,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth $5,099,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in FedEx by 23.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX opened at $238.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.