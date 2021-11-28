Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys 101,900 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 2.17% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $37,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 172,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 93,518.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 29,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of BBBY opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.92. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.