Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LFG. Citigroup started coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE LFG opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59. Archaea Energy has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $22.01.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archaea Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000.

About Archaea Energy

