Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Position Reduced by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACGL opened at $41.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $43.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

