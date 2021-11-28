ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target Cut to €45.00

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MT. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.15.

MT opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.00. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,930,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 23,884 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 367,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 259,354 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

