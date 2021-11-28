Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to announce $3.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.30 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $2.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year sales of $10.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $11.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.08 million, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $15.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.
Arbutus Biopharma stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 652,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,416. The stock has a market cap of $423.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.55. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.
About Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
