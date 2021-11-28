Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to announce $3.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.30 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $2.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year sales of $10.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $11.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.08 million, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $15.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABUS. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Arbutus Biopharma stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 652,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,416. The stock has a market cap of $423.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.55. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.