Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,524 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.14.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $143.29 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.71 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.81. The company has a market cap of $129.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

