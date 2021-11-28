Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Anthem were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANTM stock opened at $415.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $439.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.14 and its 200 day moving average is $391.53. The firm has a market cap of $100.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen started coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.47.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

